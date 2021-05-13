iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 7.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $87.69. 3,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

