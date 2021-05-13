Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report $11.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.40 million to $12.30 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITMR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Itamar Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,286. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

