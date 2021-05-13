Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

ITRI stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

