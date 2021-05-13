ITT Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

ITT stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in ITT by 81.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ITT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 48.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

