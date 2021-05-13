J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.27-9.51 EPS.
JCOM traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.09. 426,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
