J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.27-9.51 EPS.

JCOM traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.09. 426,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.92.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.