Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.