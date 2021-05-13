Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 431.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

