Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jamf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 10,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,524. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.47 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

