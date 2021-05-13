Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Insperity worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3,069.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 95,347 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 547,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,816,000 after purchasing an additional 68,789 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 87,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

