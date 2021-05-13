Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.