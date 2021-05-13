Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.