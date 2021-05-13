Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

