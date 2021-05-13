JBJ Investment Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JBJ Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.4% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.20 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $442.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

