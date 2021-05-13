Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,137.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after acquiring an additional 732,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 242,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

