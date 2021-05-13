Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Coty Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COTY. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Coty stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,720. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

