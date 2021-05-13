Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

