Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

