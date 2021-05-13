Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €258.52 ($304.14).

Shares of LIN opened at €244.45 ($287.59) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €239.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €217.90. Linde has a one year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a one year high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.68.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

