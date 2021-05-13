Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fast Retailing in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.