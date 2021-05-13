Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fast Retailing in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Fast Retailing has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

