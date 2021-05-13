Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

JFBC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits in the form of certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

