Jeffrey M. Williams Sells 19,196 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

