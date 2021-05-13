Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 17,253 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,285.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,203.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,741,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

