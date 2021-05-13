Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.43 ($33.45).

ETR:JEN opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a 12 month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.77 and its 200-day moving average is €25.74.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

