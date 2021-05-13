JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

