JNBA Financial Advisors Has $29,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

MSI stock opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,587 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

