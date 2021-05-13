John Hazen Sells 2,459 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86.

Boot Barn stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $75.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

