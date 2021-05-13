John Kearney Sells 500,000 Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM) Stock

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM) insider John Kearney sold 500,000 shares of Anglesey Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

LON:AYM opened at GBX 4.38 ($0.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.84. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88. Anglesey Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.77.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

