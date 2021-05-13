John Robert Finbow Sells 1,500 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,735,470.40.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total transaction of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$6,680.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, John Robert Finbow bought 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,509.00.

On Friday, February 12th, John Robert Finbow purchased 700 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,880.00.

Shares of CVE:BLN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.60. 3,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,483. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$467.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.79. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.00.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.