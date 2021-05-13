Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day moving average is $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.