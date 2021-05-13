Joint Ventures Market Cap Tops $48,655.18 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $48,655.18 and approximately $8,694.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00087194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.08 or 0.01150745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00115442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061909 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

