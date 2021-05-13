Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires Shares of 5,976 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

