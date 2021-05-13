Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires Shares of 654 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

