Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $74,000 Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BCE were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,964,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 521,753 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BCE by 7.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,404,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,805,000 after acquiring an additional 306,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $49.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

