Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.98 and a 200 day moving average of $276.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

