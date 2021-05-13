Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $34,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

