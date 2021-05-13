Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $39,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

