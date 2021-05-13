Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC opened at $45.08 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

