Jorn Rausing Purchases 660,777 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67).

Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jorn Rausing bought 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).

On Monday, March 22nd, Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,940 ($25.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,302.76. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,861.50 ($24.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The stock has a market cap of £14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.86.

OCDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,476.43 ($32.35).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

