Joseph W. Evans Sells 38,000 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

