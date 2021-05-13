JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in argenx were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $258.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

