JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DROOF stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

