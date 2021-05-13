JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 42,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 124,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 95,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 313,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,791,000 after buying an additional 145,502 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.45 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $163.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

