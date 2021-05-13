JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.
ASH opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $95.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.