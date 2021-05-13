JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

ASH opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

