JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 345 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

