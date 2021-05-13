JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $70,000 Position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in 9F during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JFU opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. 9F Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

