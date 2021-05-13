Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded to Hold at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 142,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4,841.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

