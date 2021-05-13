Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $309.87

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $309.87 and last traded at $309.25, with a volume of 7572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.