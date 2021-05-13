KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

