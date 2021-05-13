Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €73.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.85 ($76.29).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

