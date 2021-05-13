Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €12.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €9.63 ($11.33) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.68.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

