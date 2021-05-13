Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €12.50 Price Target

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €9.63 ($11.33) on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.68.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.